UrduPoint.com

Open Court Held At Federal Ombudsman Regional Office

Sumaira FH Published May 10, 2022 | 08:54 PM

Open court held at Federal Ombudsman Regional Office

Consultant of Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Sargodha Mushtaq Ahmad Awan on Tuesday held an open court at his office and listened to the public complaints against various departments besides issuing orders to resolve them on the spot

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Consultant of Federal Ombudsman Regional Office Sargodha Mushtaq Ahmad Awan on Tuesday held an open court at his office and listened to the public complaints against various departments besides issuing orders to resolve them on the spot.

Officers of federal departments including FESCO, EOBI, NADRA,Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal were also present on the occasion.

As many as 25 complaints were listened in the open court, out of which 15 were resolved on the spot.

On this occasion, consultant of Federal Ombudsman Mushtaq Ahmad Awan directed the officers of various departments to provide immediate relief to people and no obstacle would be tolerated in the way of providing justice to the masses.

Related Topics

Sargodha FESCO Court

Recent Stories

No change in Balochistan LG polls schedule: Electi ..

No change in Balochistan LG polls schedule: Election Commission of Pakistan

1 minute ago
 Security system helps thwart cyber-attack on NTC: ..

Security system helps thwart cyber-attack on NTC: Syed Amin-ul-Haque

2 minutes ago
 PM, ANP delegation discuss country's political, ov ..

PM, ANP delegation discuss country's political, overall situation

2 minutes ago
 One tested covid-positive in Potohar town

One tested covid-positive in Potohar town

2 minutes ago
 Al-Qaeda, ISKP Terror Groups Will Be Set for Exter ..

Al-Qaeda, ISKP Terror Groups Will Be Set for External Attacks in About Year - US ..

3 minutes ago
 UN Has 'Credible Information' on Ukrainian Troops ..

UN Has 'Credible Information' on Ukrainian Troops Torturing Russian Prisoners - ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.