Open court held at Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) ::On the directions of District Police Officer Sohail Khalid, an open court was held at Billi Ting Police Station to solve the problems of the people at their doorstep.

SP Operations Ziaullah, SHO Billi Tang Police Station Irfan Khan, council members, area elders and local people participated in large numbers.

Explaining the aims and objectives of the open forum, SP Operations Ziaullah appealed to the participants to openly present their problems, complaints and suggestions without any hesitation.

Elaborating on individual and collective regional issues, the area elders appreciated the ongoing police crackdown across the district against the occupation mafia, including drugs, gambling, aerial firing, usury and other moral crimes.