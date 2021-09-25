UrduPoint.com

Open Court Held At Kohat

Faizan Hashmi 17 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 03:58 PM

Open court held at Kohat

On the directions of District Police Officer Sohail Khalid, an open court was held at Billi Ting Police Station to solve the problems of the people at their doorstep

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) ::On the directions of District Police Officer Sohail Khalid, an open court was held at Billi Ting Police Station to solve the problems of the people at their doorstep.

SP Operations Ziaullah, SHO Billi Tang Police Station Irfan Khan, council members, area elders and local people participated in large numbers.

Explaining the aims and objectives of the open forum, SP Operations Ziaullah appealed to the participants to openly present their problems, complaints and suggestions without any hesitation.

Elaborating on individual and collective regional issues, the area elders appreciated the ongoing police crackdown across the district against the occupation mafia, including drugs, gambling, aerial firing, usury and other moral crimes.

Related Topics

Firing Police Police Station Drugs Moral Court

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th September 2021

51 minutes ago
 Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the ..

Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the spoils

9 hours ago
 No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Ga ..

No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Garcia

9 hours ago
 US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminisc ..

US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminiscent of Cold War - Lavrov

9 hours ago
 Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop ..

Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop after Maldini magic

9 hours ago
 Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive I ..

Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive Iran nuclear deal

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.