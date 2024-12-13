Open Court Held At Paharpur Police Station To Address Public Concerns
Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2024 | 03:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The district police on Friday held an open court at Paharpur police station to listen to the concerns of the local community and resolve issues on the spot.
The initiative was taken on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Dera Sajad Ahmad Sahibzada.
The open court was organized by SP Paharpur Gohar Ali Khan and SDPO Paharpur ASP Ali Hamza, who were present to directly engage with citizens and hear their grievances.
A large number of religious scholars, local dignitaries, council members, media representatives, and a large number of residents were in attendance.
During the session, several individuals raised issues ranging from security concerns to matters related to police services.
The officers resolved some of the issues immediately, while others were forwarded to the respective SHOs (Station House Officers) and the investigation staff for further investigation and resolution.
