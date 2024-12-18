Open Menu

Open Court Held At Shorkot Police Station To Address Citizens’ Complaints

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2024 | 03:20 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Dera police held an open court (Kuli Kacheri) at Shorkot police station to address the community's problems relating to police.

According to a police spokesman, the forum was held on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Sajad Ahmed Sahibzada.

SDPO Suburb, ASP Muhammad Numan listened to the concerns of local residents.

A large number of people representing every walk of life attended the open court and raised their grievances, particularly related to police matters.

ASP Muhammad Numan addressed many of these concerns on the spot while for issues requiring further attention, ASP Numan directed Station House Officer (SHO) Shoorkot, Samar Abbas, to ensure timely follow-up and resolution.

He said such an initiative reflected the district police's commitment to fostering transparent and accessible policing for the people.

