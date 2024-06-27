Open Court Held By DC, DPO In Khanpur
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2024 | 04:50 PM
KHANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khurram Parvez along with District Police Officer (DPO) Imran Ahmed Malik, conducted an open court in Tehsil Khanpur on Thursday.
As per details, a large crowd of citizens presented their grievances to the officers. Complaints and issues related to police, revenue, irrigation, education, health, agriculture, and local government departments were submitted by the public.
The DC and DPO attentively listened to the concerns of each individual and issued on-the-spot directives to the present officers for immediate resolution of the issues.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Ahmad Raza Butt, Assistant Commissioner Faiz Fareed, and other district officers were also present at the open court.
Following the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, open courts will be held in remote areas of the district. DC Khurram Parvez emphasised the importance of addressing public issues and complaints at the local level, stating that all department officers must act responsibly in solving these problems.
He reiterated that government officers are obliged to provide facilities and services to the public and that any negligence or carelessness in addressing public issues will not be tolerated.
DPO Imran Ahmed Malik stressed that the Primary responsibility of the police is to protect the lives and property of the public. He instructed SDPOs and circle officers to improve their supervisory roles and perform their duties with dedication.
The goal of the open court is to provide immediate justice to the public at their doorstep. He also mentioned that the arrests of wanted criminals and gangs involved in serious crimes are the result of the police's relentless efforts.
Officers and personnel who fail to resolve public issues or address complaints will not be excused, he added.
