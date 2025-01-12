Open Menu

Open Court Held For Addressing Public Issues In Musakhail

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2025 | 10:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) The district administration organized an open court on Sunday to listen to the problems of the citizens in Tehsil Durg area of Musakhail and resolve them on priority basis.

Commissioner Loralai Division Sadat Hassan and Deputy Commissioner Jumma Dad Khan Mandokhail, Assistant Commissioner Durg Dheeraj Kalra, citizens, district officers and representatives participated in the open court.

Commissioner Loralai Division Saadat Hassan listened to the problems being faced by the citizens in the open court and the citizens expressed their problems and resolved some of the them on the spot.

Some important points including development work, public issues, and government policies discussed in the open court.

Commissioner Loralai Division Saadat Hassan said that he is very happy to be present among you all today.

I know that you all have many questions and hopes in your hearts, today I assure you all that your every issue and hope will be implemented, he said.

He said that our effort is to improve the road network in Tehsil Durg so that people could travel easily and conveniently saying that clean water is the fundamental right of every human being that is why we are trying to improve the water supply system.

Education is the future of our children. We are working to improve educational institutions and provide quality education to children, he said.

He said that a healthy nation is a strong nation, that is why we are trying to improve health centers and provide public with better medical facilities.

