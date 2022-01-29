Open court held for disabled person in Battagram

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Battagram, Ashfaq Khan, an open court was organized for addressal of the problems being faced by disabled persons

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Battagram, Ashfaq Khan, an open court was organized for addressal of the problems being faced by disabled persons.

A large number of people with disabilities/special persons from all over the district participated in the open court.

They also presented their views on the basic rights for which they are entitled including health cards, halving travel expenses for persons with disabilities, access to Benazir Income Support Program, free education, employment to special categories of persons of different categories on an equal basis in the quota allocated for jobs.

DC Ashfaq Khan said that all legitimate demands would be resolved as soon as possible and instructed Assistant Director NADRA to set up separate counters for special persons in the NADRA office and install ramps in buildings.

The DC directed for paying special attention to special persons during BISP survey and officers of all departments should ensure implementation of quota for disabled.