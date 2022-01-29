UrduPoint.com

Open Court Held For Disabled Person In Battagram

Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Open court held for disabled person in Battagram

On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Battagram, Ashfaq Khan, an open court was organized for addressal of the problems being faced by disabled persons

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2022 ) :On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Battagram, Ashfaq Khan, an open court was organized for addressal of the problems being faced by disabled persons.

A large number of people with disabilities/special persons from all over the district participated in the open court.

They also presented their views on the basic rights for which they are entitled including health cards, halving travel expenses for persons with disabilities, access to Benazir Income Support Program, free education, employment to special categories of persons of different categories on an equal basis in the quota allocated for jobs.

DC Ashfaq Khan said that all legitimate demands would be resolved as soon as possible and instructed Assistant Director NADRA to set up separate counters for special persons in the NADRA office and install ramps in buildings.

The DC directed for paying special attention to special persons during BISP survey and officers of all departments should ensure implementation of quota for disabled.

Related Topics

Education All From Jobs Court Employment

Recent Stories

Moeed, Afghan leadership discuss matters of mutual ..

Moeed, Afghan leadership discuss matters of mutual interest

2 minutes ago
 Steps afoot to provide basic health facilities to ..

Steps afoot to provide basic health facilities to masses at their doorsteps: Dog ..

2 minutes ago
 Beijing 2022 fulfills global athletes' dreams, say ..

Beijing 2022 fulfills global athletes' dreams, says IOC member Zhang Hong

2 minutes ago
 Thai beach closes after oil spill washes ashore

Thai beach closes after oil spill washes ashore

2 minutes ago
 Rod Laver, Kylie Minogue lead tributes to 'complet ..

Rod Laver, Kylie Minogue lead tributes to 'complete player' Barty

7 minutes ago
 Another Senate defeat a lesson for opposition:Buzd ..

Another Senate defeat a lesson for opposition:Buzdar

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>