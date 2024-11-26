Open Court held for PESCO consumers in Mandhraan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) in Mandhraan Sub-Division Engr. Naeem Uddin has held an open court for addressing the issues of electricity consumers.

The open court was held following the instructions of PESCO Dera Circle Superintending Engineer (SE) Fida Muhammad Mehsud which was attended by a number of electricity consumers. The consumers raised their issues before the SDO.

The SDOs issued necessary directives to redress issues of consumers. The PESCO consumers thanked the SDOs and especially PESCO Dera Circle SE Fida Muhammad Mehsud for holding forums to resolve their issues.

Later, a PESCO team led by SDO Mandhraan Sub-Division Engr. Naeem Uddin also removed 11 illegal connections during operation conducted against power theft and recovery of pending dues in different areas.

The PESCO 11 direct hooks were removed and get registered the cases against the power thieves in the police stations concerned.

The PESCO authorities have said that crackdown against the power theft would continue indiscriminately and urged upon the people to ensure timely payment of their monthly bills to get a smooth power supply.