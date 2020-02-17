UrduPoint.com
Open Court Held For Resdressal Of Cantonment Residents

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 04:32 PM

Cantonment Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Usman Arif held an open court at office for resdressal of residents issue here on Monday

An official source told APP that the complaints included slow pressure of water, road repair cleanliness of streets renewal of lincences, and bills of WASA and other agencies to Cantt residents.

Mr Usman issued the orders for prompt action on minor issues while a letter will be dispatched to WASA and other agencies not to send bill to residents as it does not fall under their ambit, the source informed.

The CEO listened to complaints of the traders too carefully and ensured them of speedy processing of office files,the source stated.

An open court is a regular feature for removing the issues faced by residents and business community of Cantt, the source concluded.

