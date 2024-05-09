Open Court Held For Resolving Citizens’ Problems
Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2024 | 02:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) The district administration on Thursday held an open court (Kuli Kutcheri) to address revenue department-related issues of people belonging to Paharpur Tehsil.
According to the district administration, the forum was arranged in line with instructions of the provincial government to extend relief to residents by resolving their problems at their doorstep.
Assistant Commissioner Pharpur Tehsil Allah Noor addressed the open court along with officials of the revenue department.
The officials of Wapda, Tehsil Municipal Administration(TMA), National Database and Registration Authority(NADRA) Benazir Income Support Programme, and the irrigation department were also present on the occasion.
The participants highlighted several issues during the open court pertaining to land transfer, fard, domicile, accuracy in land records, birth certificates, etc.
The AC directed the officials to take immediate measures to resolve problems on the spot.
Some other complaints were forwarded to relevant departments for their resolution at the earliest.
