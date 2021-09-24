UrduPoint.com

Open Court Held For Special Persons In Orakzai District

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 hours ago Fri 24th September 2021 | 07:16 PM

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Orakzai, Muhammad Khalid, the district administration on Friday held an open court for special persons to listen and resolve their problems at their doorstep

The open court was chaired by Assistant Commissioner Lower Orakzai Naveedullah Shah, held at central Orakzai, District Headquarters Hospital, Mashti Mela.

MPA Syed Ghazan Jamal, Social Welfare Officer Abdul Hadi, sports Officer Muhammad Hussain, TMO Maqsood Ahmed, Medical Superintendent DHQ Hospital, Dr Asghar Shah, representatives of various national and international charity organizations and large number of special persons were present on the occasion.

The special persons demanded financial assistance, job quota and other facilities.

Member Provincial Assembly Syed Ghazan Jamal and other speakers said that special persons were important part of our society and government was taking steps for their welfare.

He said schools for special children would be built in Orakzai district to provide them excellent education facilities.

He said that special people deserve special treatment and attention and the PTI government was taking practical steps for their welfare and increased job quota and other incentives to bring them to the mainstream of the society.

Ghazan Jamal reiterated the government's resolve of providing all resources for the welfare of special persons, adding, no society could be developed unless the rights of every person are upheld.

He stressed for collective efforts of all stakeholders for facilitating special persons and resolving their problems.

