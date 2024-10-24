Open court held in Abbottabad to address legal concerns

The Director of Prosecution for the Hazara Region Zeeshan Khan, in collaboration with the District Public Prosecution, conducted an open court session at the District Bar, aimed at addressing public legal concerns

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The Director of Prosecution for the Hazara Region Zeeshan Khan, in collaboration with the District Public Prosecution, conducted an open court session at the District Bar, aimed at addressing public legal concerns.

Participants raised various issues and discussed the complexities surrounding ongoing court cases. In response, directives were issued for the immediate resolution of some matters, highlighting the prosecution's critical role in ensuring timely justice.

Regional Director Zeeshan Khan emphasized the importance of the open court in facilitating communication between the prosecution and the public. He encouraged individuals facing legal issues to reach out directly to the prosecution and announced plans for regular open court sessions to increase community engagement.

Mohsin Mustafa, discussing the Prosecution Department's history since its establishment in 2005, reiterated its mission to guide individuals through the judicial process and ensure justice.

He stressed that any police case or remand request must involve the prosecution and urged attendees to seek assistance for any legal challenges.

District Prosecutor Saqib Sultan and Deputy Prosecutor Naseem expressed gratitude to participants for their engagement and valuable feedback. Attendees praised the initiative, viewing it as a positive step for those caught in false legal entanglements.

The session was attended by the Additional Director Mohsin Mustafa, District Bar President Aatif Khan, and other notable figures, along with a significant turnout of complainants.