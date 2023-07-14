Open court held in Bajaur to address public complaints

(@FahadShabbir)

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) ::Under the Good Governance Strategy of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Government, an open court was held in Bajaur's Mamond Barkholz here Friday where the people piled up their complaints.

The open court was held on the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Anwar Haq under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Ali Raza in which Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Naseer Khan, Assistant Commissioner Navagai Adeel Ahmad Sattar, Tehsildar Mamond Anwar Hussain, officers of line departments, regional elders including the general public largely participated.

He described the efforts of the district administration to solve the problems of the people at their doorsteps. After that, the people of the area and the regional elders explained their problems in detail. The people and elders thanked the district administration for their tireless efforts.