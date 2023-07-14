Open Menu

Open Court Held In Bajaur To Address Public Complaints

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 14, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Open court held in Bajaur to address public complaints

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) ::Under the Good Governance Strategy of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Government, an open court was held in Bajaur's Mamond Barkholz here Friday where the people piled up their complaints.

The open court was held on the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Muhammad Anwar Haq under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner Bajaur Ali Raza in which Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Naseer Khan, Assistant Commissioner Navagai Adeel Ahmad Sattar, Tehsildar Mamond Anwar Hussain, officers of line departments, regional elders including the general public largely participated.

He described the efforts of the district administration to solve the problems of the people at their doorsteps. After that, the people of the area and the regional elders explained their problems in detail. The people and elders thanked the district administration for their tireless efforts.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Court

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs and Japanese Consulate discuss ways ..

Dubai Customs and Japanese Consulate discuss ways to enhance cooperation and tra ..

19 minutes ago
 Level Up Your Summer with the realme Narzo 50

Level Up Your Summer with the realme Narzo 50

22 minutes ago
 Hania Aamir's viiral boxing training video inspire ..

Hania Aamir's viiral boxing training video inspires fans

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Police, ADEK partner to launch virtual c ..

Abu Dhabi Police, ADEK partner to launch virtual check-in service for People of ..

2 hours ago
 PM performs groundbreaking of 1200MWs Chashma-5 nu ..

PM performs groundbreaking of 1200MWs Chashma-5 nuclear power plant in Mianwali

2 hours ago
 DLD, Dubai Development Authority strengthen cooper ..

DLD, Dubai Development Authority strengthen cooperation to fulfil Dubai&#039;s s ..

2 hours ago
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Chad to UAE

3 hours ago
 PTI forward bloc leader Gul bar Khan becomes Gilgi ..

PTI forward bloc leader Gul bar Khan becomes Gilgit-Baltistan's CM

3 hours ago
 Rain, thunderstorm likely to hit most parts of Pak ..

Rain, thunderstorm likely to hit most parts of Pakistan within next 12 hours

3 hours ago
 IMF deal: Pakistan expected to introduce mini-budg ..

IMF deal: Pakistan expected to introduce mini-budget for second review

3 hours ago
 UAE, Mozambique sign MoU in workforce field

UAE, Mozambique sign MoU in workforce field

4 hours ago
 Govt mulling Hajj through road, ferry service: Tal ..

Govt mulling Hajj through road, ferry service: Talha

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan