Open Court Held In Chiniot
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2025 | 06:58 PM
According to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, steps are being taken to promote community policing. DPO Abdullah Ahmed opened an open court at Markaz Madina, Faisalabad Road, Chiniot on the occasion of Friday prayers
SHO Police Station City, In-charge Complaint Cell and other officers were also present on the occasion.
DPO Abdullah Ahmed listened to the problems of the citizens and assured them of resolving the problems. He briefed the participants about the people-friendly police services provided by the police and better public service delivery.
On this occasion, DPO Abdullah Ahmed said that listening to the problems of the people in the mosque is the Sunnah of the Prophet (peace be upon him). The purpose of setting up an open court in the mosque is to come to you and listen to your problems and solve them.
Citizens can report social and moral evils and criminal elements. Steps are being taken to improve public service delivery by utilizing all resources.
Citizens can report any problem, problem or criminal elements related to Information can be given on 0323-7543444. The local people appreciated the initiative of open courts in mosques.
