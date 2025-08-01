Open Menu

Open Court Held In Chiniot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2025 | 06:58 PM

Open court held in Chiniot

According to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, steps are being taken to promote community policing. DPO Abdullah Ahmed opened an open court at Markaz Madina, Faisalabad Road, Chiniot on the occasion of Friday prayers

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) According to the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, steps are being taken to promote community policing. DPO Abdullah Ahmed opened an open court at Markaz Madina, Faisalabad Road, Chiniot on the occasion of Friday prayers.

SHO Police Station City, In-charge Complaint Cell and other officers were also present on the occasion.

DPO Abdullah Ahmed listened to the problems of the citizens and assured them of resolving the problems. He briefed the participants about the people-friendly police services provided by the police and better public service delivery.

On this occasion, DPO Abdullah Ahmed said that listening to the problems of the people in the mosque is the Sunnah of the Prophet (peace be upon him). The purpose of setting up an open court in the mosque is to come to you and listen to your problems and solve them.

Citizens can report social and moral evils and criminal elements. Steps are being taken to improve public service delivery by utilizing all resources.

Citizens can report any problem, problem or criminal elements related to Information can be given on 0323-7543444. The local people appreciated the initiative of open courts in mosques.

Recent Stories

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, ..

Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat

2 hours ago
 GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 bi ..

GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion

3 hours ago
 Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month h ..

Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July

3 hours ago
 Significant escalation in air attacks between Russ ..

Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day

5 hours ago
 Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference w ..

Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference with robotics innovation

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025

6 hours ago
 UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Enduranc ..

UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

13 hours ago
 UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in ..

UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain

15 hours ago
 UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu ..

UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..

16 hours ago
 Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed ..

Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan