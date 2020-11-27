Open court held in Daska

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Environment Protection Bao Muhammad Rizwan held an open court at Assistant Commissioner office Daska here on Friday.

According to a spokesperson,citizens lodged their grievances against various government departments.

He listened public complaints and problems and issued orders on various applications for early redress of grievances.

Provincial Minister said that the government was committed to raise the living standard of the people by ensuring the early and smooth provision of all the basic facilities at their door steps.

He directed all the government departments to redress public complaints on priority.

