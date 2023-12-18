Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published December 18, 2023 | 07:29 PM

Open court held in DC office

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) An open court was held on Monday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Dr Azmatullah Wazir in his office in Kohat on behalf of the Federal Ombudsman.

According to the DC office, in the meeting district administration officers, and representatives of all federal departments of Kohat including civil society members and presidents of the business community participated.

On the occasion, Adviser Federal Ombudsman Jahanzeb Latif gave a detailed briefing regarding the aims and objectives, effectiveness and performance of his department and later he also heard public complaints against federal departments.

Most of the complaints were registered against PESCO, SNGPL, NADRA and Benazir Income Support Institutions.

