Open court held in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :An open court of revenue department was held at the DC office complex here on Tuesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Mudassar Ahmed Shah, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Dr Suman Abbas, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Umar Maqbool and Waqas Sikandar listened to the public complaints about the revenue department.

The officers issued on the spot orders for their redressal.

The revenue open court is being held on the first two days of every month at the DC Complex.

The complaints of people about correction of Names in the revenue department, issuanceof Fard, registry, income certificate, inspection of record, and others were listened toand resolved on the spot.