Open court held in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :Acting Divisional Commissioner/ Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar and SSP (Operations) Syed Ali Raza jointly held an open court at circuit house, here on Friday.

They listened to the public complaints and issued orders to the relevant departments for their quick disposal.

He directed the officers of Faisalabad Waste Management Company, Health, education, FDA, and Revenue for prompt action against the public complaints.

Additional Commissioner Mehboob Ahmad, ADC(R) Tariq Khan Niazai, assistant commissioners Musawar Khan Niazi, Shumaila Manzoor, Nazia Mohal, Shahid Nadeem, Khurram Shahzad Bhatti, M Aurangzaib, DG FDA Aamir Aziz, CEO District Health Authorities Dr Mushtaq Sipra, CEO FWMC Kashif Raza Awan, AOC Riaz Hussain Anjum and other officers of divisional and district departments were also present.