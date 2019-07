(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Acting Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Tariq Khan Niazi and SSP (Operations) Syed Ali Raza jointly held an open court at the Circuit House here Friday.

They listened to public complaints and issued orders to departments concerned to address the complaints.

The SSP (Operation) said the police were taking steps to control crimes and justice would be provided to people.