An open court was held at the Circuit House here on Friday to listen the public complaints

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :An open court was held at the Circuit House here on Friday to listen the public complaints.

Commissioner Mehmud Javed Bhatti, RPO Ghulam Mehmud Dogar, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali and CPO Azhar Akram received applications from people and issued orders.