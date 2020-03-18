UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Open Court Held In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 04:51 PM

Open court held in Faisalabad

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja arranged an open court (Khuli Katchery) in his office to hear public complaints here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja arranged an open court (Khuli Katchery) in his office to hear public complaints here on Wednesday.

A large number of people thronged in the Khulli Katchery and presented their applications.

RPO heard all the complaints and issued on-spot directives for redressal on priority basis.

He directed the officers of police department to evolve comprehensive strategy for arrest of the criminals and provision of complete safety and security to the people.

Related Topics

Police Criminals All Court

Recent Stories

Daren Sammy asks people to take care of themselves ..

9 minutes ago

Sudan to receive AED40 million in agricultural dev ..

11 minutes ago

UAE Polo defeats Desert Palm in President Polo Cup

11 minutes ago

First COVID-19 Case Registered in Djibouti - Forei ..

9 minutes ago

Three killed in Rajanpur traffic accident in Raja ..

9 minutes ago

HRCP demands immediate relief for daily wagers

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.