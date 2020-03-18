Open court held in Faisalabad

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja arranged an open court (Khuli Katchery) in his office to hear public complaints here on Wednesday

FAISALABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja arranged an open court (Khuli Katchery) in his office to hear public complaints here on Wednesday.

A large number of people thronged in the Khulli Katchery and presented their applications.

RPO heard all the complaints and issued on-spot directives for redressal on priority basis.

He directed the officers of police department to evolve comprehensive strategy for arrest of the criminals and provision of complete safety and security to the people.