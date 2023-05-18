UrduPoint.com

Open Court Held In Garah Baloch To Address Inhabitants' Problems At Doorstep

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Open court held in Garah Baloch to address inhabitants' problems at doorstep

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :The district administration Tank on Thursday held an open court (Khuli Katcheri) in Garah Baloch to resolve the problems of residents at their doorstep.

The open court was supervised by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Shoaib who presented the aims of holding the open forum.

The open court was also attended by AC Tank Amin Ullah, Additional Assistant Commissioner Jamshed Alam, DHO Dr Sher Khan Afridi, TMO Qudrat Ullah, District education Officer Nisar Khattak, BISP focal person Shah Khalid, representative of SNGPL, District food Controller Sami Ullah and other senior officials of the administration and heads of relevant departments.

The local people raised several issues pertaining to sewerage, non-pavement of streets, digging of the main drain, upgradation of Government Girls middle school to High School, provision of new building for Government Primary School, the boundary wall of graveyard, approval of solar plant for Masajid, separate BISP point for Garah Baloch, exchange of dilapidated electricity wires, gas pipeline, functioning of tube-wells.

The deputy commissioner noted the problems and seeks reports from the departments concerned. He also assured the local people of the resolution of their problems.

