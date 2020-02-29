Open court held in Mithi

Sindh Minister for Information Technology, Nawab Taimoor Talpur and Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh Ejaz Ali Jakhrani held khuli katchehri (open court) here on Saturday

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information Technology, Nawab Taimoor Talpur and Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh Ejaz Ali Jakhrani held khuli katchehri (open court) here on Saturday.

According to details, on special directives of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, the minister and advisor held open court and listened to the problems of masses.

Talpur warned the officials concerned to submit progress in detail about the projects being initiated for the welfare of masses.

He further said open kacheries were being held aas per the manifesto of Pakistan People Party and vision of its founder leader Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

Deputy Commissioner Tharparkar Dr Shahzad Tahir Thaheem while expressing his views said holding open courts was a good omen.