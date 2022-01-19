UrduPoint.com

Open Court Held In Peshawar To Resolve Residents' Problems

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2022

Open court held in peshawar to resolve residents' problems

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Tehsil administration Lachi on Wednesday held an open court at Ali Kach area to resolve problems of the residents at their doorstep.

The forum was held under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Lachi, Amir Nawaz, where heads of all departments were in attendance.

A large number of people participated and informed the authorities about their problems and also submitted written requests as well.

The AC ordered authorities concerned to resolve certain issues on the spot and directed them to take concrete measures for extending relief to residents.

He said no leniency would be shown to the negligent officials who deliberately delay resolution of masses' problems through unnecessary formalities.

He also visited six schools and some health centres and inspected the attendance and basic facilities and held a jirga in his office regarding low gas pressure.

Elders of Ghorzandi area, elected representatives and SNGPL in-charge attended the meeting which stressed the need for early resolution of the problem.

