Open Court Held In R Y Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published September 17, 2024 | 10:40 PM

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Headquarters Nasir Javed Rana on Tuesday held an open court (Khuli Kachehri) hearing in Rahim Yar Khan, listening to the grievances of citizens and issuing orders for their swift resolution.

Soon after the open court, SSP Rana along with Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Saeed Ahmed visited the Kutch police campus in Bhong.

They were accompanied by Station House Officer (SHO) Jam Mohammad Ejaz, Sub-Inspector Waqasullah Dutta Bhandar, and other police personnel. The team inspected police weapons, inquired about officials' well-being, and boosted morale with personalized encouragement.

The SSP also reviewed facilities, vehicles, and resources provided to officials, ensuring they have the necessary tools to perform their duties effectively.

