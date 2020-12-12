Open court held in sialkot

An open court was held here at Municipal Corporation,Sialkot fort to address the grievances against various government departments

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :An open court was held here at Municipal Corporation,Sialkot fort to address the grievances against various government departments.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar, Provincial Minister for Special education Punjab Ch. Muhammad Ikhlaq, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Zeeshan Javed Lashari and District Police Officer (DPO) Hassan Asad Alvi listened to the complaints at an open court.

They issued orders on various applications for early redressal of grievances.

On this occasion, SAPM Usman Dar said that the government was committed to raise the living standard of the people by ensuring the early and smooth provision of all the basic facilities at their door steps.

Dar said that the doors of all the government departments were now open for the general public for the redressal of their grievances, problems and complaints by the district administration.

He said that the purpose of holding weekly public time for solving public problems was to restore the confidence of government institutions.

SAPM said that he wanted the people to be treated with respect in government institutions and steps should be taken on priority basis to solve their problems.

Provincial Minister for Special Education Punjab Ch. Muhammad Ikhlaq said that the manifesto of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should raise the living standards of the people and provide them with the basic necessities of life for which they deserve.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Mir Muhammad Nawaz, SP Investigation Muhammad Imran, Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Salman Akbar, Chairman PHA Zulfiqar Bhatti, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders PTI Amir Dar and Sahibzada Hamid Raza were also present in the open court.