Open Court Held In South Waziristan To Address Inhabitants' Problems At Doorstep

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2023 | 03:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :The district administration of South Waziristan held on Thursday an open court to resolve the problems of residents at their doorstep.

The open court, held at Upper South Waziristan on the instructions of Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Amir Afaq, was addressed by Deputy Commissioner South Ashfaq Khan along with other officers of the administration and officials from other relevant departments.

A large number of people from the civil society, including the tribal elders participated in the forum, where the participants highlighted several issues pertaining to law and order, education, food items, electricity, supply of clean drinking water, cleanliness, dilapidated condition of roads and inadequate facilities in hospitals, etc.

The deputy commissioner said that immediate steps would be taken to solve the problems identified by the people of the area and warned officials concerned that no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.

He said that concrete measures would be taken for providing basic amenities of life for which three Basic Health Units (BHUs) would be established where people would get better treatment facilities.

Such forums helped to "learn about the citizens' problems and take prompt measures for their redressal", he concluded.

