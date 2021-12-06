Open court held in sukkur

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Irfan Samo on the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh held an open court to resolve people complaints on Monday at Pano Aqil Police Station

SUKKUR, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Irfan Samo on the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh held an open court to resolve people complaints on Monday at Pano Aqil Police Station.

The open court was attended among others by a large number of people.Police officers concerned were also present.

People on the occasion recorded their complaints and presented applications to the SSP for the redressal of their complaints.