Open Court Held To Address Business Community’s Concerns
Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2025 | 02:40 PM
TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) In a proactive move to strengthen coordination between the district administration and the business community, Deputy Commissioner Tank Tanvir Khan on Tuesday chaired an open court with representatives from All Trades Union Associations.
The session aimed to directly hear the concerns of traders and ensure timely resolution of pressing urban and commercial issues.
The open court was attended by Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Anwar, Assistant Commissioner Jamshed Alam, Additional Assistant Commissioner Hassan Shah, the Tehsil Municipal Officer, XEN PESCO, XEN C&W, XEN Public Health, and heads of other relevant departments besides a number of trader representatives also participated.
During the session, the traders raised concerns related to traffic congestion, power supply, illegal encroachments, sanitation services, pricing control, and other civic challenges affecting commercial operations in the city.
Deputy Commissioner Tanvir Khan assured the traders that the district administration is fully committed to addressing these issues.
He directed all relevant departments to prioritize resolving genuine issues of traders and to collaborate actively to create a more business-friendly environment in the city.
“This initiative reflects our dedication to improving urban infrastructure and supporting the business community. All departments must work together to ensure smooth and efficient commercial activity,” the DC emphasized.
Trader representatives lauded the open court as a constructive initiative, noting that such engagements foster trust and expedite problem-solving. They also called for the continuity of such forums to ensure sustained dialogue and progress.
The session concluded with a mutual agreement to hold regular open courts to maintain strong coordination between the administration and the trading community and to keep the momentum of urban development on track.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2025
Ambassador Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Role in Global Trade and Logistics
A Beacon of Hope in Malta: Khurram Khan, the Pride of the Pakistani Nation
Pak Women to tour Ireland in August
Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on infrastructure, innovation
Pakistan's ambassador meets CEO BECI in Brussels
Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to resolve all issues including cor ..
Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers
The Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi me ..
Interior Minister lauds Security Forces for crushing Indian-backed terrorists in ..
Three human traffickers arrested for defrauding citizens
More Stories From Pakistan
-
No behind-the-scenes deal with founder PTI: Senator Siddiqui4 minutes ago
-
Pre-Monsoon preparations: WSSC intensifies drain cleaning efforts4 minutes ago
-
Murder accused gets capital punishment4 minutes ago
-
KIIR condemns Kashmir- born Prof. Natasha Koul's OCI card revocation5 minutes ago
-
Open court held to address business community’s concerns5 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah hails security forces on eliminating terrorists in Balochistan5 minutes ago
-
SC refers Fawad case back to LHC5 minutes ago
-
Favoritism: The 'unspoken inequality' in classrooms15 minutes ago
-
DIG Sukkur inaugurates State-of-the-Art Model Police Station in Khairpur25 minutes ago
-
Crackdown launched against transporters violating rules25 minutes ago
-
Local leaders assure full support to security forces against terrorism25 minutes ago
-
Sherry Rehman thanks parliament, public for support on child marriage restraint bill25 minutes ago