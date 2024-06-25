Open Court Held To Address Electricity-related Issues
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) The district administration Karak on Tuesday held an open court to address electricity-related issues of citizens.
The open forum was held in light of the directives from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and Deputy Commissioner Karak Mujeeb-ur-Rehman to extend relief to citizens by resolving their electricity-related issues at their doorstep.
Assistant Commissioner Karak, Squadron Leader (R) Amanullah conducted the open court at Circuit House Karak where Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Karak Muhammad Fayaz, SDO WAPDA, and village chairmen were present on the occasion.
During the open forum, the elders and village chairmen of the Karak feeder expressed their concerns and reservations and registered complaints about load shedding.
Assistant Commissioner Karak Amanullah assured the participants that the provincial government was providing relief to the public in bill payments.
He mentioned that after ensuring regular payment of bills, electricity will be restored for 12 hours, and consumers will only need to pay the current bills.
He further stated that those who already have meters installed should pay their electricity bills on time, while those who have not yet installed meters should do so as soon as possible to reduce load shedding and ensure the uninterrupted supply of electricity.
