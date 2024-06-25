Open Menu

Open Court Held To Address Electricity-related Issues

Sumaira FH Published June 25, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Open court held to address electricity-related issues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) The district administration Karak on Tuesday held an open court to address electricity-related issues of citizens.

The open forum was held in light of the directives from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and Deputy Commissioner Karak Mujeeb-ur-Rehman to extend relief to citizens by resolving their electricity-related issues at their doorstep.

Assistant Commissioner Karak, Squadron Leader (R) Amanullah conducted the open court at Circuit House Karak where Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Karak Muhammad Fayaz, SDO WAPDA, and village chairmen were present on the occasion.

During the open forum, the elders and village chairmen of the Karak feeder expressed their concerns and reservations and registered complaints about load shedding.

Assistant Commissioner Karak Amanullah assured the participants that the provincial government was providing relief to the public in bill payments.

He mentioned that after ensuring regular payment of bills, electricity will be restored for 12 hours, and consumers will only need to pay the current bills.

He further stated that those who already have meters installed should pay their electricity bills on time, while those who have not yet installed meters should do so as soon as possible to reduce load shedding and ensure the uninterrupted supply of electricity.

Related Topics

Load Shedding Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity WAPDA Karak From Government Court

Recent Stories

PM announces duty-free solar panels for general pu ..

PM announces duty-free solar panels for general public

25 minutes ago
 Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 Wo ..

Babar Azam returns home after exit from ICC T20 World Cup 2024

50 minutes ago
 Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation

Federal cabinet okays Azm-e-Istehkam operation

2 hours ago
 Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours

Fiza Ali strongly reacts to fake marriage rumours

2 hours ago
 TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: ..

TTP resettlement led to Azm-e-Pakistan Operation: Khawaja Asif

4 hours ago
 A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and ..

A Future-Driven Model for Talent, Innovation, and Social Impact

5 hours ago
Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief ..

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan sworn in as Acting Chief Justice of LHC

6 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis af ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan reach semis after beating Bangladesh

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of ..

Dutch eyeing top spot in Euro 2024 group ahead of France

18 hours ago
 Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could l ..

Macron warns far-right, hard-left policies could lead to 'civil war'

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan