Open Court Held To Address Issues Faced By Traders
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 26, 2024 | 05:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) An open court was held at the Peshawar Chamber of Small Traders and Industries conference hall to address the issues faced by the business community in the provincial capital.
The session was attended by Assistant Commissioner Daud Salimi, Additional Assistant Commissioner Syed Basharat Hussain, and officials from various departments alongside representatives of the trader community.
The event aimed to provide a platform for traders to voice their concerns, identify immediate solutions, and enhance commercial activities in the city.
Key issues raised included traffic congestion, encroachments, outstanding dues of the Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP), price regulation, and other operational challenges.
Traders highlighted the adverse impact of traffic bottlenecks and encroachments on their businesses and called for swift action to resolve these problems.
Assistant Commissioner (City) assured the traders of the administration's commitment to resolving their issues.
He emphasized that the open court was not merely a discussion forum but a step toward implementing practical and effective solutions.
He instructed relevant departments to prioritize resolving these issues and foster a more business-friendly environment in the city.
The trader community appreciated the initiative, noting that such steps would expedite problem-solving and strengthen trust between the administration and the business sector.
It was agreed that similar open courts would be held regularly to ensure the consistent resolution of issues and support the city's development.
Recent Stories
Mansour bin Zayed receives Kazakhstan Defence Minister
Abu Dhabi to host 2nd International Dialogue of Civilisations & Tolerance Confer ..
PITB Conducts Training Sessions for Waste Management Companies on IT-Based Monit ..
Five journalists martyred in Israeli airstrike in central Gaza
Saud bin Saqr receives Uzbekistan's Ambassador
Ministry of Human Resources organises nationwide New Year's Eve celebrations for ..
Dubai Customs orgnaises AEO Connect 2024 forum
Military court sentences 60 more civilians in May 9 Jinnah House attack case
PHC allows bail to Khadija Shah, Rauf Hassan, Naeem Panjutha and other PTI leade ..
Al Wathba Dates Festival to kick off Januaury 10
Babar Azam becomes world’s third batsman to score 4,000 runs
Emirates NBD joins National Incubator Network
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Open court held to address issues faced by traders2 minutes ago
-
Mashhood says taking IT industry to $25b top priority2 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on wheelie aerial firing under way12 minutes ago
-
Forest Fires in Abbottabad expose negligence, environmental risks12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan only country with 3 branches of Pak-Turk Culture Center; says Dr Khalil Toker22 minutes ago
-
Qaid e Azam day marked with poetry recital at UAJK32 minutes ago
-
Law Adviser hails judgments announced by Military Courts42 minutes ago
-
DPO inspects security of Police Training School42 minutes ago
-
PU syndicate approves 5 new HCBF degree programmes42 minutes ago
-
Former student leaders seek major role in PPP affairs52 minutes ago
-
Illegal medical centers sealed52 minutes ago
-
Rally took out on birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam in Gandakha52 minutes ago