Open court held to address issues faced by traders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) An open court was held at the Peshawar Chamber of Small Traders and Industries conference hall to address the issues faced by the business community in the provincial capital.

The session was attended by Assistant Commissioner Daud Salimi, Additional Assistant Commissioner Syed Basharat Hussain, and officials from various departments alongside representatives of the trader community.

The event aimed to provide a platform for traders to voice their concerns, identify immediate solutions, and enhance commercial activities in the city.

Key issues raised included traffic congestion, encroachments, outstanding dues of the Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP), price regulation, and other operational challenges.

Traders highlighted the adverse impact of traffic bottlenecks and encroachments on their businesses and called for swift action to resolve these problems.

Assistant Commissioner (City) assured the traders of the administration's commitment to resolving their issues.

He emphasized that the open court was not merely a discussion forum but a step toward implementing practical and effective solutions.

He instructed relevant departments to prioritize resolving these issues and foster a more business-friendly environment in the city.

The trader community appreciated the initiative, noting that such steps would expedite problem-solving and strengthen trust between the administration and the business sector.

It was agreed that similar open courts would be held regularly to ensure the consistent resolution of issues and support the city's development.