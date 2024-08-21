Open Menu

Open Court Held To Address Issues Of Minorities In Tank

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2024

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The district administration Tank organized an open court to listen and address the issues of minorities.

The open court was held as a part of efforts to implement the provincial government’s ‘Awami Agenda’ programme in letter and spirit.

The forum was attended by Deputy Commissioner Tanvir Khan, Assistant Commissioner Jamshed Alam and heads of different department concerned.

On this occasion, leaders and members of the minority community were also present and they raised several issues pertaining to different departments.

The deputy commissioner listened to the problems of minority community and directed the heads of concerned departments to take immediate measures for resolution of the problems which were highlighted during the forum.

APP/akt

