Open court held to address issues of sports associations, players

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :The district administration of Lower Dir on Wednesday held an open court to address grievances of the sports associations and players of various categories.

The event was arranged in light of the provincial government's directives and it was presided over by Deputy Commissioner Aun Haider Gondal.

The ports Khuli Kachehri also attended by Abdul Wali Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Ibrar Khan, District Sports Officer, Nadeem Khan Finance Secretary Football Association, Haji Rozamin Khan President cricket Association, Yousaf Khan President Hockey Association, Malak Shah Naseem Khan (G.S Hockey Association) Mr. Khalid Shah, President Basket Ball Association, Malak Ziaul Haq Senior Voice President (Basket Ball), Mairajul Haq President Tag of War Sikandar Shah (G.S), Muhammad Faraz Khan (G.S Wali Ball Association), Azmat Hayat President Badminton Association, Abdul Khaliq,G.S Foot Saal Association, Saeedullah, Imranullah Takur, Sohaib besides elected representatives and players of various categories.

Deputy Commissioner stated that the main purpose of this khuli Kachehri was to seek amicable solutions to the issues related to sports.

Ample time was given to the participants for highlighting their issues related to sports grounds and sports associations.

The participants lauded the efforts of the District Administration and Sports Department for holding Sports Khuli Khacheri. The participants stated that Ibrar Ahmad District Sports Officer Dir Lower was extending full cooperation but some of the issues may be tackled with high ups.

At the end the Chair through Power Point Presentation briefed the forum regarding the steps taken by the district administration and sports department for establishment of sports grounds, sports complex.

The Chair stated that three sites already established and sports complex, Wali ball, Basketball, Cricket, Football grounds will be established in it.

The Chair further stated that besides this walking and cycling trick and sports complex projects for Women near Koto Hydel Power were in pipeline and work would be started very soon.

The Chair assigned some tasks to the District Sports Officer and directed him to finalize it as soon as possible. All the highlighted issues noted and assigned to the sports department for further necessary action.