Open Court held to address public complaints

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and the directions of Inspector General Punjab Police Dr. Usman Anwar, an open court was held at Police Station Pind Dadan Khan to directly address the concerns of citizens.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Babar Sarfraz Alpa and District Police Officer (DPO) Jhelum Tariq Aziz Sindhu were present on the occasion. A large number of people from the area participated and presented their problems with the senior police officials.

During the open court, RPO Babar Sarfraz Alpa listened to the complaints personally and issued on-the-spot orders for the immediate resolution of many issues. He said, “We try to solve the public's problems on a priority basis.

”

The citizens appreciated this step and said that such open courts are a positive initiative, especially for those living in remote areas who often don’t have access to higher police officials.

RPO Alpa also informed the participants about different ways to raise awareness regarding the harassment of children and girls. He emphasized that awareness and quick action are key to protecting the vulnerable.

He added that the main goal of these open courts is to bring the police closer to the people and provide justice at their doorstep.

This initiative reflects a growing focus on improving public service and trust in the police through direct communication and community engagement.