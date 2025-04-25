Open Court Held To Address Public Complaints
Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2025 | 05:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and the directions of Inspector General Punjab Police Dr. Usman Anwar, an open court was held at Police Station Pind Dadan Khan to directly address the concerns of citizens.
Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Babar Sarfraz Alpa and District Police Officer (DPO) Jhelum Tariq Aziz Sindhu were present on the occasion. A large number of people from the area participated and presented their problems with the senior police officials.
During the open court, RPO Babar Sarfraz Alpa listened to the complaints personally and issued on-the-spot orders for the immediate resolution of many issues. He said, “We try to solve the public's problems on a priority basis.
”
The citizens appreciated this step and said that such open courts are a positive initiative, especially for those living in remote areas who often don’t have access to higher police officials.
RPO Alpa also informed the participants about different ways to raise awareness regarding the harassment of children and girls. He emphasized that awareness and quick action are key to protecting the vulnerable.
He added that the main goal of these open courts is to bring the police closer to the people and provide justice at their doorstep.
This initiative reflects a growing focus on improving public service and trust in the police through direct communication and community engagement.
Recent Stories
Crisis emerges in Indian airlines after Pakistan closed its airspace for India
PITB to Setup e-Rozgaar Centers in Sialkot
SCRF 2025 Ignites Young Minds with LED Circuit Creativity
Writers Assert: AI Cannot Replicate Human Feelings and Creativity
Sharjah Ruler Inaugurates 16th SCRF
Muhammad Ahsan Tahir: Driving Pakistan's Digital Revolution Through Vision and A ..
UN urges Pakistan, India to exercise restraint after Pahalgam attack
Arshad Nadeem Prepares for Historic Victory at Asian Championship in South Korea
Nida Dar takes break from cricket due to mental health
At least four killed in in landmine blast near Quetta
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Awareness seminar highlights heatstroke risks in Muzaffargarh1 minute ago
-
Eight drug suppliers arrested1 minute ago
-
United States values economic partnership with Pakistan: U.S. Chargé d'Affaires1 minute ago
-
NDU delegation visits Parliament House1 minute ago
-
Key suspect arrested in murder of Rangers personnel1 minute ago
-
SP Hub Fazal Shah visits Central Jail Gadani1 minute ago
-
Crisis emerges in Indian airlines after Pakistan closed its airspace for India5 minutes ago
-
Open Court held to address public complaints11 minutes ago
-
Business idea competition concludes at University of Gujrat11 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Bar Association stands with armed forces against Indian aggression: Attaullah21 minutes ago
-
Two drug-traffickers arrested21 minutes ago
-
3 new enforcement stations approved for Khanewal31 minutes ago