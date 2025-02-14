Open Court Held To Address Public Grievances
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2025 | 01:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) The district administration held an open court to improve citizen access to government services and promote transparent governance.
According to the district administration, the open forum was held at the assistant commissioner's office under the directives of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
It says that the citizens were provided an opportunity to meet with the Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman directly and voice their concerns.
People were able to discuss a variety of matters with local authorities, ranging from administrative challenges to urgent concerns requiring immediate attention.
It is pertinent to mention the initiative was part of the provincial government's ongoing efforts to enhance transparency, build trust with the community, and offer a more responsive, efficient administration.
The deputy commissioner expressed commitment to continuing such open forums in the future to further strengthen the relationship between the public and local government.
APP/slm
