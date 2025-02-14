Open Menu

Open Court Held To Address Public Grievances

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2025 | 01:20 PM

Open court held to address public grievances

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) The district administration held an open court to improve citizen access to government services and promote transparent governance.

According to the district administration, the open forum was held at the assistant commissioner's office under the directives of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It says that the citizens were provided an opportunity to meet with the Deputy Commissioner Sarah Rehman directly and voice their concerns.

People were able to discuss a variety of matters with local authorities, ranging from administrative challenges to urgent concerns requiring immediate attention.

It is pertinent to mention the initiative was part of the provincial government's ongoing efforts to enhance transparency, build trust with the community, and offer a more responsive, efficient administration.

The deputy commissioner expressed commitment to continuing such open forums in the future to further strengthen the relationship between the public and local government.

APP/slm

Recent Stories

AD Ports Group reports net profit of AED1.78 billi ..

AD Ports Group reports net profit of AED1.78 billion in 2024

11 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Prize money for teams i ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Prize money for teams in dollars

12 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Housing Authority

41 minutes ago
 After B Praak, Urvashi Rautela also refuses to app ..

After B Praak, Urvashi Rautela also refuses to appear on YouTuber Ranveer Allaha ..

54 minutes ago
 Rubu’ Qarn Innovation Season opens doors for fut ..

Rubu’ Qarn Innovation Season opens doors for future generations

2 hours ago
 Department of Government Enablement launches inaug ..

Department of Government Enablement launches inaugural Abu Dhabi Effortless Cust ..

2 hours ago
Paris conference calls for support for Syria’s p ..

Paris conference calls for support for Syria’s political transition, security, ..

2 hours ago
 UAE delivers 10 aid convoys to Gaza

UAE delivers 10 aid convoys to Gaza

3 hours ago
 China begins drilling ultra-deep oil and gas wells ..

China begins drilling ultra-deep oil and gas wells in Taklimakan Desert

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2025

5 hours ago
 NATO launches two new multinational air defence in ..

NATO launches two new multinational air defence initiatives, strengthens existin ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan