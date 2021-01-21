Open court held to address public issues

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :The district administration on Thursday held Khuli Kachehri (open court) in Sardargarhi area to listen and resolve issues of people at their doorstep.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Ali Asghar, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Muhammad Imran Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner, Muhammad Azhar Khan, Tehsildar Saeedullah Khan, Tehsildar Roshan Khan, officers of all relevant departments were present on the occasion.

The people have appealed for proper drainage system and construction of new water tanks as old water tanks could collapse anytime.

They also demanded jobs of locals in the newly constructed bus stand and upgradation of middle school to higher secondary school and its reconstruction.

They also complained about low gas pressure in Chamkani, causing inconvenience to citizen in the winter season.

Moreover, they demanded action against encroachment on land of graveyard and giving special attention to cleanliness of area.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) said that the purpose of open court was to bridge the gap between the administration and people for resolving public issues at their doorstep.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) issued instructions to all the officers to resolve their grievances at the earliest.