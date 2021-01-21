UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Open Court Held To Address Public Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 08:26 PM

Open court held to address public issues

The district administration on Thursday held Khuli Kachehri (open court) in Sardargarhi area to listen and resolve issues of people at their doorstep

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :The district administration on Thursday held Khuli Kachehri (open court) in Sardargarhi area to listen and resolve issues of people at their doorstep.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Ali Asghar, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Muhammad Imran Khan, Additional Assistant Commissioner, Muhammad Azhar Khan, Tehsildar Saeedullah Khan, Tehsildar Roshan Khan, officers of all relevant departments were present on the occasion.

The people have appealed for proper drainage system and construction of new water tanks as old water tanks could collapse anytime.

They also demanded jobs of locals in the newly constructed bus stand and upgradation of middle school to higher secondary school and its reconstruction.

They also complained about low gas pressure in Chamkani, causing inconvenience to citizen in the winter season.

Moreover, they demanded action against encroachment on land of graveyard and giving special attention to cleanliness of area.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) said that the purpose of open court was to bridge the gap between the administration and people for resolving public issues at their doorstep.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) issued instructions to all the officers to resolve their grievances at the earliest.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Water Muhammad Ali Gas All Jobs Court

Recent Stories

Masdar, China Gezhouba Group, to explore global co ..

15 minutes ago

CCPO inaugurates anti-car lifting cell in District ..

4 minutes ago

25 parliamentarians' membership restored on submit ..

4 minutes ago

CDA approves 41 commercial, residential buildings ..

4 minutes ago

ADGM, Emirates Nature-WWF collaborate to promote s ..

30 minutes ago

Russia Regrets Moldovan Decision to Downgrade Stat ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.