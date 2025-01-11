Open Court Held To Address Public Issues In Gwadar
Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2025 | 07:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) An important open court was held in Gwadar to address the public problems of New Town in suppervion of Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman Baloch on Saturday.
The MPA and Deputy Commissioner Gwadar Hamood-ur-Rehman listened to the problems of the citizens very attentively and assured their immediate resolution.
The open court was attended by 44 Division Commanding Officer Farhan, New Town Project Director Dr Abdul Shakoor, GDA Representative Abdul Razaq and residents of New Town in large numbers.
The citizens discussed important issues such as electricity supply, road repair, education, playgrounds, action against encroachment mafia and lack of other basic facilities.
The Deputy Commissioner issued instructions on the spot to resolve several problems
and assured the early resolution of other issues.
Member of Provincial Assembly Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman Baloch, while addressing the gathering, said that solving public problems is his top priority and the government and administration are paying special attention to the development of New town.
He said, “Your problems are our responsibility, and we are fully committed to solving them.” This open court proved to be a successful effort for effective communication and prompt action between the public and the authorities.
