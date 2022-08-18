UrduPoint.com

Open Court Held To Address Revenue Department-related Problems

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 18, 2022 | 02:20 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Tehsil Farpur Aneeq Anwar has directed the concerned authorities to solve the problems of the people related to the revenue department as soon as possible.

Addressing an open court(Kuli Kacheri) at Patwar Khana at Panyala, the AC said that the district administration was committed to solving the problems of the people and will leave no stone unturned in this regard.

A large number of people attended the open forum which was attended by officials of the revenue department and other senior officials of the district administration.

The participants raised several issues relating to land transfers, Fard, registry, domicile and accuracy of land documents etc.

The AC directed the revenue authorities to take immediate steps to resolve the issues that were highlighted during the forum while some writ petitions were forwarded for further necessary action.

