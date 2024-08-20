Open Menu

Open Court Held To Address Revenue-related Issues Of Citizens

Published August 20, 2024

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) The district administration Tank is taking solid measures to implement the provincial government’s ‘Awami Agenda’ programme in letter and spirit.

As part of efforts, a revenue Darbar was held at the Service Delivery Center(SDC) which was addressed by Deputy Commissioner Tanvir Khan, assistant commissioners and officials of the revenue department.

A large number of people attended the forum wherein they raised several issues pertaining to the revenue department including land transfers, Fard, registry and others.

The relevant officials listened to the problems and directed the revenue officials to take immediate measures for resolution of the problems which were highlighted during the forum.

Some of these complaints were addressed on the spot and the DC said that purpose of such forums were aimed at extending relief to citizens by addressing their problems at their doorsteps.

