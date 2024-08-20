Open Court Held To Address Revenue-related Issues Of Citizens
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 20, 2024 | 03:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) The district administration Tank is taking solid measures to implement the provincial government’s ‘Awami Agenda’ programme in letter and spirit.
As part of efforts, a revenue Darbar was held at the Service Delivery Center(SDC) which was addressed by Deputy Commissioner Tanvir Khan, assistant commissioners and officials of the revenue department.
A large number of people attended the forum wherein they raised several issues pertaining to the revenue department including land transfers, Fard, registry and others.
The relevant officials listened to the problems and directed the revenue officials to take immediate measures for resolution of the problems which were highlighted during the forum.
Some of these complaints were addressed on the spot and the DC said that purpose of such forums were aimed at extending relief to citizens by addressing their problems at their doorsteps.
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Islamabad’s Red Zone Sealed; Schools Closed for security reason4 hours ago
-
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held6 hours ago
-
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication6 hours ago
-
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations in rural areas6 hours ago
-
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank6 hours ago
-
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: Asif6 hours ago
-
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank6 hours ago
-
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minister6 hours ago
-
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA chairman told NA body6 hours ago
-
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea6 hours ago
-
Polio vaccines imperative to counter disease: Mayor Karachi7 hours ago
-
Empowering women in every field to put country on path of speedy progress: MNA6 hours ago