Open Court Held To Resolve Cholistan Residents Issues

Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2022 | 05:30 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :An Open court held here on Tuesday under the management of Cholistan Development Authority Bahawalpur, CDA Vice Chairman and Special Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab MPA Dr Muhammad Afzal, MPA Chaudhry Ehsanullah, and Managing Director CDA Syed Tariq Mahmood Bukhari at Chak No. 83 DB Yazman for listening to the problems of residents of Cholistan.

On this occasion, complaints were registered by the Cholistan people about the problems they are facing and orders were being issued to resolve their issues on priority basis.

Special Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab and MPA Dr Muhammad Afzal said that water supply projects and land allotment processes would be completed soon. For nine schemes of water supply in Cholistan, the grant has been approved by the Chief Minister of Punjab.

MD Cholistan Development Authority Syed Tariq Mehmood Bukhari said,"The doors of his office are always open to address issues and all the resources provided by the government would be utilized to complete the water supply projects in Cholistan.

