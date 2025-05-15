Open Menu

Open Court Held To Resolve Citizens’ Problems

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 15, 2025 | 03:20 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) District administration Lakki Marwat has held an open court (Khuli Kacheri) at Wanda Shahab Khel here Thursday to resolve citizens’ problems at their doorstep. Local elders, community leaders and a large number of citizens raised several issues related to health, education, access to clean drinking water, electricity, road maintenance and other basic amenities.

Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Abdullah listened to the peoples’ problems and issued directives to relevant officials for resolving several matters on the spot.

He also assured that issues requiring long-term solutions would be followed up regularly, and progress updates would be shared in the next public forum.

He said public service was the top priority of the administration and the purpose of these public forums is to stay directly connected with the people and resolve their issues promptly.

The residents of the area appreciated the efforts of the district administration for providing such a useful forum for resolution of their problems.

