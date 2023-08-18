Open Menu

Open Court Held To Resolve Citizens' Problems At Doorsteps

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2023 | 03:40 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :An open-court was held at Lunda Sharif, Paroa Tehsil here on Friday to address the issues of the people related to Revenue Department and provide them justice at their doorsteps.

The open court was held in line with the directives of Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Mansoor Arshad to extend relief to residents by resolving their problems at the earliest.

Assistant Commissioner Paroa Tehsil Karamatullah Khan along with officials of the Revenue Department addressed the open court.

The participants highlighted several issues during the open court pertaining to land transfer, fard, domicile, accuracy in land record and birth certificates etc.

The AC directed the revenue officials to take immediate measures on resolving the problems which were highlighted during the forum while some complaints were forwarded to relevant departments for their resolution.

He further said that the district administration was committed to resolving the problems of people at the earliest and in this regard, no hurdle would be tolerated.

