Open court held to resolve citizens' revenue-related issues

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :The district administration held an open court for resolving revenue department-related problems of people at Gandi Ashaq area of Daraban Tehsil.

The open court was addressed by Assistant Commissioner Nadir Nazar along with revenue officials.

A large number of people were in attendance and raised several issues pertaining to the revenue department including land transfers, fard, registry, domicile and accuracy of land documents etc.

He listened to the problems and directed the revenue officials to take immediate measures on resolution of problems which were highlighted during the forum.

He also directed the revenue staff to deal with applicants politely and resolve their issues at the earliest.