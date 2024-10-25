Open Menu

Open Court Held To Resolve Issues Of FESCO's Consumers

Sumaira FH Published October 25, 2024 | 06:51 PM

Open court held to resolve issues of FESCO's consumers

Investigation Officer, Federal Ombudsman office, Faisalabad, Kamran Maqsood here on Friday held "Khuli Kachehri" (Open court) at Faisalabad Eclectic Supply Company's (FESCO) Circle office to resolve the consumers' issues

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Investigation Officer, Federal Ombudsman office, Faisalabad, Kamran Maqsood here on Friday held "Khuli Kachehri" (Open court) at Faisalabad Eclectic Supply Company's (FESCO) Circle office to resolve the consumers' issues.

Circle officer, Mudassar Ali and other officers concerned were present on the occasion. 60 complaints were registered on the open court.

The investigation officer directed the concerned officials to resolve them.

Talking with media persons, Kamran Maqsood said that people could file complaints against any federal department with Federal ombudusman.

All complaints would be resolved on merit as early as possible, he added. He further said that citizens could send their complains online against Sui gas, Nadra, Passport office, FESCO and Ptcl etc.

APP/dba/378

Related Topics

Faisalabad Company Circle Gas Media Merit Packaging Limited FESCO Court

Recent Stories

Governor Kundi enjoys Pak-Eng match at Rawalpindi ..

Governor Kundi enjoys Pak-Eng match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

31 seconds ago
 PM’s climate aide Romina Khurshid Alam highlight ..

PM’s climate aide Romina Khurshid Alam highlights visual arts’ role in wildl ..

34 minutes ago
 JI to take out rallies in south Punjab on Kashmir ..

JI to take out rallies in south Punjab on Kashmir Black Day

34 minutes ago
 Gaza rescuers say children among 20 killed in Isra ..

Gaza rescuers say children among 20 killed in Israeli strikes on Khan Yunis

34 minutes ago
 Green-tech hub launched to transform country’s e ..

Green-tech hub launched to transform country’s energy sector, achieve sustaina ..

37 minutes ago
 Police officer killed, driver injured in Bannu fir ..

Police officer killed, driver injured in Bannu firing

34 minutes ago
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,047 addi ..

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,047 additional points

37 minutes ago
 CCP approves acquisition of Claforan trademarks by ..

CCP approves acquisition of Claforan trademarks by Hoechst Pakistan Ltd

34 minutes ago
 Governor Kundi visits Turkish Aerospace Company at ..

Governor Kundi visits Turkish Aerospace Company at NUST to express solidarity ov ..

45 minutes ago
 Pak duo reach ITF J30 tournament final

Pak duo reach ITF J30 tournament final

42 minutes ago
 Russia hikes interest rates to 21%, highest since ..

Russia hikes interest rates to 21%, highest since 2003

42 minutes ago
 Bank of Khyber to support CPEC projects: MD

Bank of Khyber to support CPEC projects: MD

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan