Open Court Held To Resolve Issues Of FESCO's Consumers
Sumaira FH Published October 25, 2024 | 06:51 PM
Investigation Officer, Federal Ombudsman office, Faisalabad, Kamran Maqsood here on Friday held "Khuli Kachehri" (Open court) at Faisalabad Eclectic Supply Company's (FESCO) Circle office to resolve the consumers' issues
JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Investigation Officer, Federal Ombudsman office, Faisalabad, Kamran Maqsood here on Friday held "Khuli Kachehri" (Open court) at Faisalabad Eclectic Supply Company's (FESCO) Circle office to resolve the consumers' issues.
Circle officer, Mudassar Ali and other officers concerned were present on the occasion. 60 complaints were registered on the open court.
The investigation officer directed the concerned officials to resolve them.
Talking with media persons, Kamran Maqsood said that people could file complaints against any federal department with Federal ombudusman.
All complaints would be resolved on merit as early as possible, he added. He further said that citizens could send their complains online against Sui gas, Nadra, Passport office, FESCO and Ptcl etc.
APP/dba/378
Recent Stories
Governor Kundi enjoys Pak-Eng match at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
PM’s climate aide Romina Khurshid Alam highlights visual arts’ role in wildl ..
JI to take out rallies in south Punjab on Kashmir Black Day
Gaza rescuers say children among 20 killed in Israeli strikes on Khan Yunis
Green-tech hub launched to transform country’s energy sector, achieve sustaina ..
Police officer killed, driver injured in Bannu firing
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,047 additional points
CCP approves acquisition of Claforan trademarks by Hoechst Pakistan Ltd
Governor Kundi visits Turkish Aerospace Company at NUST to express solidarity ov ..
Pak duo reach ITF J30 tournament final
Russia hikes interest rates to 21%, highest since 2003
Bank of Khyber to support CPEC projects: MD
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM’s climate aide Romina Khurshid Alam highlights visual arts’ role in wildlife protection34 minutes ago
-
JI to take out rallies in south Punjab on Kashmir Black Day34 minutes ago
-
Green-tech hub launched to transform country’s energy sector, achieve sustainability goals37 minutes ago
-
Police officer killed, driver injured in Bannu firing34 minutes ago
-
Uganda Delegation concludes BISP study visit52 minutes ago
-
Subcommittee orders Seed Corporation to enhance production, processing52 minutes ago
-
Safe City Sheikhupura project begins to show results1 hour ago
-
Three-day 'Book Fair' starts at Lahore Press Club1 hour ago
-
4 industrial units sealed for pollution1 hour ago
-
Zakat and Ushar meeting held1 hour ago
-
15 couples wed at mass marriage ceremony1 hour ago
-
2-member bike lifters gang busted1 hour ago