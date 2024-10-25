Investigation Officer, Federal Ombudsman office, Faisalabad, Kamran Maqsood here on Friday held "Khuli Kachehri" (Open court) at Faisalabad Eclectic Supply Company's (FESCO) Circle office to resolve the consumers' issues

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Investigation Officer, Federal Ombudsman office, Faisalabad, Kamran Maqsood here on Friday held "Khuli Kachehri" (Open court) at Faisalabad Eclectic Supply Company's (FESCO) Circle office to resolve the consumers' issues.

Circle officer, Mudassar Ali and other officers concerned were present on the occasion. 60 complaints were registered on the open court.

The investigation officer directed the concerned officials to resolve them.

Talking with media persons, Kamran Maqsood said that people could file complaints against any federal department with Federal ombudusman.

All complaints would be resolved on merit as early as possible, he added. He further said that citizens could send their complains online against Sui gas, Nadra, Passport office, FESCO and Ptcl etc.

