Open court held to resolve masses' problems at doorstep

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bannu Capt (retd) Muhammad Zubair Khan Niazi held an open court at Tehsil Domail to resolve problems of people at their doorstep.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Zaman Khan, Chairman Tehsil Domail Israr Khan, TMO Domail Umar Hayat Khan, Tehsildar Naik Nawaz Khan and Tehsildar Kashif Khan and a large number of people and elders of the area attended the forum.

Following complaints, the DC Niazi suspended Patwari and directed an inquiry against him.

He said that if the allegations against the Patwari were proved, he would be dismissed from service. He also directed the TMO to provide tractors for constructing retaining areas to prevent floods in Payenda Khel locality besides constructing bathrooms, waiting areas and tube-wells in Tehsil Domail. Elders of the area thanked the Deputy Commissioner on behalf of the people, adding full cooperation would be provided to the administration for the development of the area.