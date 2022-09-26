UrduPoint.com

Open Court Held To Resolve Masses Problems At Doorstep

Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2022 | 06:53 PM

Open court held to resolve masses problems at doorstep

The district administration of Bannu is taking pragmatic measures to address the problems of people at their doorstep

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :The district administration of Bannu is taking pragmatic measures to address the problems of people at their doorstep.

In this regard, Additional Assistant Commissioner Zaman Khan along with revenue officials held an open court at Domail tehsil and directed the officials concerned to resolve revenue department-related problems of masses at the earliest.

Addressing an open court (Khuli Katchery), the AAC said the district administration was committed to resolving the problem of masses and in this regard no effort would be spared.

A large number of people participated in the open forum, where officials of the revenue department besides other high officials of the district administration were in attendance.

The participants raised several issues relating to land transfers, 'Fard' (registry), domicile and accuracy of land documents etc.

The AC directed the revenue officials to take immediate measures on resolution of problems which were highlighted during the forum while some written applications were forwarded for further necessary action.

He said that the district administration had initiated the holding of open court to resolve problems of people at their doorstep and added that no negligence on part of any revenue official would be tolerated in addressing the issues of the people.

Related Topics

Resolution Bannu Court

Recent Stories

Campaign against profiteers to continue: DC

Campaign against profiteers to continue: DC

27 seconds ago
 DC Haripur chairs dengue control meeting

DC Haripur chairs dengue control meeting

28 seconds ago
 Canada to Drop COVID-19 Entry Requirements on Octo ..

Canada to Drop COVID-19 Entry Requirements on October 1 - Health Minister

29 seconds ago
 Govt. believes in supremacy of law, constitutions ..

Govt. believes in supremacy of law, constitutions: Azam Tarar

31 seconds ago
 BISP disburses over Rs. 46 billion among flood hit ..

BISP disburses over Rs. 46 billion among flood hit families

33 seconds ago
 Tourism is backbone of Economy: Awn Chaudhary

Tourism is backbone of Economy: Awn Chaudhary

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.