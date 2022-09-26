Open court held to resolve masses problems at doorstep

The district administration of Bannu is taking pragmatic measures to address the problems of people at their doorstep

In this regard, Additional Assistant Commissioner Zaman Khan along with revenue officials held an open court at Domail tehsil and directed the officials concerned to resolve revenue department-related problems of masses at the earliest.

Addressing an open court (Khuli Katchery), the AAC said the district administration was committed to resolving the problem of masses and in this regard no effort would be spared.

A large number of people participated in the open forum, where officials of the revenue department besides other high officials of the district administration were in attendance.

The participants raised several issues relating to land transfers, 'Fard' (registry), domicile and accuracy of land documents etc.

The AC directed the revenue officials to take immediate measures on resolution of problems which were highlighted during the forum while some written applications were forwarded for further necessary action.

He said that the district administration had initiated the holding of open court to resolve problems of people at their doorstep and added that no negligence on part of any revenue official would be tolerated in addressing the issues of the people.