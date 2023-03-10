Open court held to resolve masses' problems relating to land, property

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :The district administration is taking tangible measures to resolve revenue department-related problems of people at their doorstep.

Assistant Commissioner Dera Farhan Ahmad presided over a revenue Darbar here in Shorkot Circle Dera wherein officers and officials of Revenue department participated in the open forum.

A large number of local people attended the Darbar wherein they raised several issues pertaining to inherited land and property including land transfers, Fard, registry, domicile and accuracy of land documents etc.

The AC directed the revenue officials to take immediate measures to resolve problems highlighted during the forum.