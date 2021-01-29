PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The district administration of Dir Lower on Friday held an open court to address problems of the local minority community at their doorstep.

Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan along with other officials of the district administration addressed the forum wherein a large number of people were in attendance.

Speaking on the occasion, the deputy commissioners said that the purpose of the forum was to provide an opportunity to people to take up their issues with authorities concerned and get them resolved instantly.

The participants raised a number of problems including load shedding, price hike, revenue department related matters, cleanliness, education and health.

He said that district administration would leave no stone unturned in its efforts to resolve problems being faced by residents at earliest.

He directed all the concerned departments to take prompt action on complaints which were raised during the forum, adding no negligence or laxity in this regard would be tolerated.

He also urged people to strictly adhere to prescribed precautionary measures against the coronavirus pandemic.

The minority community appreciated the initiative the administration has taken for resolving their problems instantly.