Open Court Held To Resolve Peoples’ Revenue-related Issues
Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2025 | 02:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The district administration Tank held ‘Revenue Darbar’ to resolve land-related issues of people here on Tuesday.
According to administration, the open court was organized at the Tehsil Building Tank, where a large number of citizens appeared to present their land-related issues.
The court was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Naimatullah, Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Additional Assistant Commissioner Malik Sajid Ali Khan, Tehsildar, and other officials and staff from the revenue department.
The district officials listened to the public grievances and several issues were resolved on the spot.
Speaking on the occasion, the Additional Deputy Commissioner said that the district administration was taking all possible measures under the provincial government's public welfare agenda to resolve issues efficiently.
He added it was top priority of the administration to resolve peoples’ problems and the open court was a key initiative to resolve land and revenue-related issues at their doorstep.
APP/slm
