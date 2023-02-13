HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Following the directives of Inspector General Prison Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Superintendent Central Jail Haripur Umari Khan Monday held an 'Open Court' to listen to the problems of the prisoners.

Deputy Superintendent Akhtar Hussain Shah, Assistant Superintendent Muqadas Khan Jadoon among staff and all the prisoners participated in the 'Open Court'.

The inmates presented their problems they face during court proceeding, medical treatment in hospitals and outside the prison and their transfer in other prisons.

The superintendent jail after hearing the grievances of the inmates assured them to utilize all resources to solve their problems.

Replying to the questions regarding cleanliness, he directed the staff to maintain the cleanliness of the barracks.

"Any type of contraband will not be tolerated in the jail," he concluded.